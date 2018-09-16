Typhoon Mangkhut, the world’s strongest storm this year, continued down its deadly path Sunday in Southeast Asia as it reached the southern coast of China Sunday. The storm battered China’s most populous province with winds of up to 100 miles per hour Sunday.
The Philippines appears to have been hit the worst as the category five super-typhoon hit the northern end of the island of Luzon early on Saturday morning. Officials feared Sunday the death toll was higher than they expected due to widespread landslides and flooding. Rescue workers in the Philippines were searching for bodies as landslides crushed a church and a bunkhouse for miners. Most of the casualties in the country appear to have been in the mountainous Cordillera region in northern Luzon but the rain and mud are still so intense that it hampered rescue operations. At least 64 people were killed in typhoon related incidents in northern Philippines but everyone seems to agree the number will rise and officials warned the death toll could surpass 100 in the Philippines alone.
Francis Tolentino, a senior adviser to President Rodrigo Duterte, said an estimated 5.7 million people had been affected by the storm. The Philippine Red Cross posted videos early Sunday showing rescue operations and how they managed to evacuate people on boats.
More than 2.4 million people had been evacuated in China’s Guangdong province by Sunday as Mangkhut, which weakened overnight, is expected to move inland. Although Hong Kong avoided a direct hit, more than 100 were still injured as high winds swayed buildings, smashed windows and caused flooding. In neighboring Macau, casinos were ordered to close for the first time in its history.
