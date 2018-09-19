U.S. Capitol Police remove a protester from the hearing room during the second day of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings on Sept. 5 in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Running scared: Lili Loofbourow wonders when the subtext of conversations about sexual assault—that we care much more about men’s suffering than women’s, that we don’t really mind if rape happens—became so glaringly obvious. “I never imagined it would get this explicit,” she writes—and sees the shift as evidence that men are terrified.

Keep your belief: Because so many huge things have happened and Donald Trump is still president (and hasn’t yet become a dictator), Yascha Mounk writes, we’ve begun thinking that nothing will ever change. But that’s just our minds playing tricks on us, and we need to stay awake.

An autumn without a judge: What will the fallout look like at the Supreme Court if Brett Kavanaugh is not confirmed? Mark Joseph Stern runs down the docket.

Silence: León Krauze wonders why Fox News isn’t talking about Celia Barquin Arozamena.

For fun: James Corden vs. Mom.

