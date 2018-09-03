Two Gay Malaysian Women Caned as Punishment for Same-Sex Relationship

Malaysian Armed Forces personnel carry a huge national flag during the National Day celebration parade on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur on August 31, 2018. MANAN VATSYAYANA/Getty Images

Two gay women in Malaysia were convicted by a court of “sexual relations between women,” an illegal act in the country, and caned six times each Monday in the Shariah High Court in the Malaysian state of Terengganu. The punishment meted out by the court in the Muslim-majority country was carried out in front of more than 100 people, according to local reports. The two women, aged 22 and 32, were arrested by Islamic enforcement in April while attempting to have sex in a parked car.

The conviction for same-sex relations was the first in the state and the first public caning, an official told the BBC. Human rights groups decried the punishment as torture, raising concerns about the treatment of the gay community in the Southeast Asian nation. Both women pleaded guilty and were ordered to pay an $800 fine along with the corporal punishment. The women “were led to a stool where two female officers from the Kajang Women’s prison carried out the sentence in turns,” the Daily Star reports. “The older woman, aged 32, did not wince when the cane hit her back with the strength almost similar to a forceful tap. However, the younger woman, aged 22, started to sob when the cane hit her. Observers also noticed that this time, the force was slightly stronger than the one applied on the older woman.”

“The punishment follows a raid last month on one of Kuala Lumpur’s only gay clubs, which saw around 20 men charged for ‘illicit behavior,’ and a brutal attack on a trans woman in a city close to the capital,” CNN reports. “The punishment, while handed down by the Sharia court, has the backing of PAS (The Malaysian Islamic Party, or Parti Islam Se-Malaysia), the dominant party in the state.”

“The sentence, delivered four months after an election that saw Malaysia’s governing party ousted for the first time since the country was founded in 1957, reflects the country’s deeply conservative culture despite a liberalization in its politics,” the New York Times notes.

“Representatives of the Terengganu government and Shariah law advocates said that the women were fully clothed while caned, and that the punishment was not meant to injure them but to provide a lesson for the public on Islamic law.”