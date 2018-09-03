Trump Slams Sessions on Twitter Again, This Time Saying He Is Hurting GOP in Midterms

Attorney General Jeff Sessions stands as the casket of former Senator John McCain in the Capitol Rotunda lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C. on August 31, 2018. Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump wrote another chapter in his weird, long-running feud with his own Justice Department on Labor Day, this time due to its prosecutions. Trump attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions for indicting two Republican congressmen who were among his earliest supporters during the 2016 election.

“Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department,” Trump tweeted. “Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff…”

As strange as they may seem, the commander in chief’s attacks against the attorney general are hardly new. Trump has taken a liking to criticizing Sessions on Twitter ever since he recused himself from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. But his latest criticism seems to be taking the attacks to a new level as Trump appears to be suggesting the two lawmakers should not have been charged because they are “very popular” Republicans.

The Justice Department declined to comment on Trump’s comments regarding the indictments of Rep. Chris Collins of New York and Rep. Duncan Hunter of California. Collins and Hunter were indicted within two weeks of each other on unrelated charges and they’ve both pleaded not guilty.

Trump went on to note that Sessions would now become a favorite of Democrats on Capitol Hill. “The Democrats, none of whom voted for Jeff Sessions, must love him now. Same thing with Lyin’ James Comey,” Trump wrote. “The Dems all hated him, wanted him out, thought he was disgusting - UNTIL I FIRED HIM! Immediately he became a wonderful man, a saint like figure in fact. Really sick!”

These were just two of the tweets that Trump sent throughout the holiday. He also celebrated Labor Day, criticized the president of the AFL-CIO, and also mentioned a possible presidential bid by former Secretary of State John Kerry.

Richard Trumka, the head of the AFL-CIO, represented his union poorly on television this weekend. Some of the things he said were so against the working men and women of our country, and the success of the U.S. itself, that it is easy to see why unions are doing so poorly. A Dem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

I see that John Kerry, the father of the now terminated Iran deal, is thinking of running for President. I should only be so lucky - although the field that is currently assembling looks really good - FOR ME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018