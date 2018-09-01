Reporter Denies Bloomberg Was Source for Trump’s Explosive Canada Quote

President Donald Trump speaks during a fundraiser at the Carmel Country Club August 31, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale is contradicting President Trump’s claims that Bloomberg journalists leaked off the record comments on NAFTA negotiations. Trump had told Bloomberg reporters in an interview that he wasn’t going to compromise with Canada. The remarks weren’t part of the transcript of the interview that Bloomberg made public but the comments somehow got to Dale, who published them on Friday.

In the interview, Trump said that Canada “ultimately” has “no choice” but to seal a trade deal with the United States. “Off the record: totally on our terms. Totally,” Trump said, making clear he had no intention of compromising with Canada. The commander in chief freaked out at the leak, and while he was at it confirmed the reporting was accurate. “Wow, I made OFF THE RECORD COMMENTS to Bloomberg concerning Canada, and this powerful understanding was BLATANTLY VIOLATED. Oh well, just more dishonest reporting. I am used to it,” he wrote. “At least Canada knows where I stand!”

Wow, I made OFF THE RECORD COMMENTS to Bloomberg concerning Canada, and this powerful understanding was BLATANTLY VIOLATED. Oh well, just more dishonest reporting. I am used to it. At least Canada knows where I stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018

Bloomberg put out a statement denying it had leaked the information: “When we agree that something is off the record, we respect that.” But apparently that didn’t satisfy Trump, who on Friday night wrote another tweet saying he couldn’t believe “that Bloomberg violated a firm OFF THE RECORD statement.”

Still can’t believe that Bloomberg violated a firm OFF THE RECORD statement. Will they put out an apology? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

On Saturday, Dale took to Twitter to assure that he didn’t get the information about the off the record quote from the Bloomberg journalists in the room. Although Dale said he had decided not to say anything about his source for the Trump quote, he decided to speak up Saturday. “I don’t want to be party to the president’s smearing of excellent, ethical journalists. So I can say this: none of the Bloomberg interviewers was my source,” Dale wrote. In a subsequent tweet he noted he didn’t want to engage in any kind of source guessing game but “the president is incorrect when he claims he was wronged by his interviewers.”

I’d said I wasn’t going to say anything about my source for the quotes Trump made off the record to Bloomberg.



However, I don’t want to be party to the president’s smearing of excellent, ethical journalists. So I can say this: none of the Bloomberg interviewers was my source. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 1, 2018

So: I’m not going to engage in an “OK if it isn’t them than who was it” game, but the president is incorrect when he claims he was wronged by his interviewers. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 1, 2018