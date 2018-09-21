After Threatening to Declassify Russian Probe Documents, Trump Says Never Mind

Carter Page arrives at a federal courthouse on the same day as a hearing for Michael Cohen in New York City. The documents relating to FBI surveillance of Page in 2016 were among those that Trump wanted declassified. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Just a few days after Doanld Trump promised to declassify reams of documents and text messages relating to the Russia investigation and the FBI, he is walking it back—at the request of the Department of Justice. This is just the latest example of a promised revelation of FBI or DOJ malfeasance in the Russia investigation turning into bupkis.

I met with the DOJ concerning the declassification of various UNREDACTED documents. They agreed to release them but stated that so doing may have a perceived negative impact on the Russia probe. Also, key Allies’ called to ask not to release. Therefore, the Inspector General..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

....has been asked to review these documents on an expedited basis. I believe he will move quickly on this (and hopefully other things which he is looking at). In the end I can always declassify if it proves necessary. Speed is very important to me - and everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Politico reported that Trump’s tweets amounted to “abandoning his declassification altogether,” and that instead the department’s inspector general will proceed with its own investigation.

UPDATE: Am being told Trump is abandoning his declassification request altogether. His deferral to the IG is about an already ongoing review of the FISA process and opening of the Russia probe that was announced in June. https://t.co/b4lMryAzMV — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 21, 2018

NBC News reported that a DOJ official “said the inspector general had already been reviewing the documents as part of his ongoing investigation of how the FBI is handling the Russia probe” and that “all plans to release the documents have been halted for now, the official said.”

It’s perhaps unsurprising that Trump’s request didn’t stand up to scrutiny by the DOJ or foreign countries and their intelligence agenices.

Trump told the Hill newspaper that he made this order not at the request of his national security team or White House lawyers, but instead because “so many people that I respect” asked for them, especially the text messages, including “great Lou Dobbs, the great Sean Hannity, the wonderful, great Jeanine Pirro.”

Trump earlier this week had ordered the DOJ to declassify immediately portions of the original application to surveill campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page, interviews conducted by the FBI related to the application, and the text messages “related to the Russia investigation” of the current and former DOJ and FBI officials who are the bêtes noire of Trump and conservatives who think the Russia investigation is a hoax. (Refresher: Those officials include former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the Justice Department lawyer Bruce Ohr, and former FBI Director James Comey.)

Some of Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress had also called for the release of these documents as part of their long-running crusade to show that the Russia investigation involved improper FBI meddling with and surveillance of a campaign that senior officials opposed for political reasons. “These documents will reveal to the American people some of the systemic corruption and bias that took place at the highest levels of the D.O.J. and F.B.I., including using the tools of our intelligence community for partisan political ends,” U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz told the New York Times.

This latest declassification exercise is a sequel to the original tussle over the surveillance application for Page, which House Republicans claimed in a memo showed that the FBI had improper political motivations for surveilling him. When the application was eventually released, with redactions, it claimed that Page “has established relationships with Russian government officials, including Russian intelligence officers” and cited evidence independent from the Christopher Steele dossier.

But who knows, maybe Trump’s full transparency would have really nailed the FBI this time. Too bad.