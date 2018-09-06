Trump-Like Presidential Candidate in Brazil Stabbed on Camera During Rally

Jair Bolsonaro gestures after being stabbed in southern Brazil on Thursday. Raysa Leite/AFP/Getty Images

Warning: Graphic video below.

Far-right Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed Thursday during a rally in the city of Juiz de Fora in an incident caught on video:

Juiz de Fora, há pouco! pic.twitter.com/Z3M9S1pz6E — Blog do Noblat (@BlogdoNoblat) September 6, 2018

One of Bolsonaro’s sons has tweeted that the would was superficial and that he is recovering at a hospital. The attacker, whose motives are as of yet unknown, is in reportedly in custody.

Bolsonaro is a veteran of the Brazilian army who has praised the country’s bygone military dictatorship and run a “law and order”-themed campaign during which he’s promised to reward police for killing criminal suspects. Much like Donald Trump, he has a large social media following and has been accused of inciting hatred against minority populations, women, and gay people; in an incident nearly identical to one involving Trump in 2016, once told a female legislator that she was too ugly to rape.

Recent polling shows Bolsonaro with more support than any other candidate in the presidential race but projects him to lose in the runoff election that would be held if no contender reaches 50 percent in the early-October vote.