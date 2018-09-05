Trump Blames Son for Botched Endorsement, Says He Has Pictures of Robert Mueller “Hugging and Kissing” James Comey

DAILY CALLER: So you have been batting almost 1000 on primary endorsements. You have to be pretty proud of that.

TRUMP: “And the one I didn’t get was [Foster] Friess, I was asked to do that, by my son Don, and I did it but I did it — I was asked the morning of — and by the time I did it I guess 70 percent, almost 70 percent of the vote was already cast. So, I don’t consider that to be, maybe I’ll take a quarter of a loss on that one. But I think it’s 48 and a quarter, it’s 48-1 which is pretty good, right? Pretty good.