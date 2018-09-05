Trump Blames Son for Botched Endorsement, Says He Has Pictures of Robert Mueller “Hugging and Kissing” James Comey

Donald Trump, who is somehow the president, did an interview with the Daily Caller, a right-wing news outlet, and—get this—he says some weird stuff in the interview. Like blaming his son for having endorsed losing gubernatorial primary candidate Foster Friess in Wyoming:
DAILY CALLER: So you have been batting almost 1000 on primary endorsements. You have to be pretty proud of that.
TRUMP: “And the one I didn’t get was [Foster] Friess, I was asked to do that, by my son Don, and I did it but I did it — I was asked the morning of — and by the time I did it I guess 70 percent, almost 70 percent of the vote was already cast. So, I don’t consider that to be, maybe I’ll take a quarter of a loss on that one. But I think it’s 48 and a quarter, it’s 48-1 which is pretty good, right? Pretty good.
It’s not clear where Trump got the 48-1 number; as Ballotpedia documents, he’s endorsed several other losing candidates, not just Friess.
The best part, though, is this, about why special counsel Robert Mueller is biased against Trump:
He’s [former FBI director James] Comey’s best friend. And I could give you 100 pictures of him and Comey hugging and kissing each other. You know, he’s Comey’s best friend.
What?
And here’s some bonus word salad:
NBC is very dishonest in its reporting of me. Very dishonest in its reporting of me. So, if they’re dishonest of me, now I think they’re more dishonest of me than they would be of most people because most people they don’t care about, but they are very dishonest.
As of press time our factcheckers have been unable to confirm whether NBC is, in fact, more dishonest of Trump than they would be of most people because most people they don’t care about, but we’ll update this post if more information becomes available.