Students from Culver City Middle School participate in a walkout demonstration to protest gun violence, in Culver City, California, on April 20. Mark Ralston/Getty Images

What it’s like: Dahlia Lithwick speaks with three teachers who went through school shootings and then went back to work. One describes an oppressive hypervigilance: “I have a lot of plans for emergency situations, and they go well beyond what the school has put together, because we know that sometimes what the school puts together is inadequate.”

Totally fair: Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, wanted an FBI investigation of the matter. Susan Matthews writes that the GOP’s refusal to grant this request shows how completely we are failing to right the wrongs of the Anita Hill hearings decades ago.

Deeply depressing: Rose McGowan and Asia Argento are at odds, and Christina Cauterucci finds their fight to be a dispiriting indication of the way certain celebrities are using the #MeToo movement to promote their brands, rather than working for change.

Struggle forward: Jim Newell really, really wants Tiger Woods to win.

For fun: Women, working, pregnant.

