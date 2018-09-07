They’re not telling. ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

It’s gotta be: Looking at its language, Will Saletan is pretty sure he knows who the anonymous author of that Times op-ed is, and he’s willing to bet that the scribe’s name rhymes with Pon Puntsman.

Not enough: It’s now clear that Brett Kavanaugh viewed material stolen from Democratic staffers in the 2000s. Lisa Graves, who wrote some of that material, argues the nominee then lied about having seen those memos and talking points during two separate confirmation hearings. Graves thinks Kavanaugh should be impeached from the judiciary altogether.

Bystander: Kavanaugh clerked for Alex Kozinski during the time the judge was allegedly harassing women in his orbit but says he was unaware of any wrongdoing. The idea that Kavanaugh didn’t know about it, Susan Matthews writes, is ridiculous.

Amplification: April Glaser looked into the history of QAnon’s spread and found that the conspiracy theory got considerable oxygen from bots early on.

