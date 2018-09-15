Texas Board of Education Votes to Remove Hillary Clinton From Social Studies Curriculum

Hillary Clinton speaks on December 2, 2017 in Playa Vista, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The Texas State Board of Education doesn’t seem to think Hillary Clinton is important enough to be included in the state’s mandatory history curriculum. Helen Keller could be tossed out too, reports the Dallas Morning News. What gets to stay as part of the effort to “streamline” the social studies curriculum in the state’s public schools? The influence of Moses in the writing of the country’s founding documents and lots of references to “Judeo-Christian” values. Several historical Texas figures, including Barbara Jordan, Sam Hosuton, and Stephen F. Austin are staying on. Plus the local members of the Texas Legislature, of course.

The move to oust Clinton and Keller came as a 15-member group came up with a way to grade every historical figure in order to rank their importance and figure out who should be considered “essential.” Clinton scored a five out of 20 while Keller did slightly better with a seven. They clearly had nothing on the local members of the Texas Legislature and several Texas historical figures who got a perfect score. The board also voted to keep a reference to the “heroic defenders” of the Alamo.

The teachers involved in the process defended the move to decrease the number of people students are required to learn because there are so many on the list that it was pointless and classes became exercises in memorization rather than learning. And removing figures from the list doesn’t mean teachers can’t talk about them, but rather that they aren’t mandatory.

The vote Friday on the changes was preliminary and more amendments are possible before a final vote in November.