Ted Cruz Chased Out of Fancy D.C. Restaurant by Kavanaugh Protesters

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was heckled out of a restaurant Monday night in Washington by protesters opposed to Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.

In a video later posted to social media, a woman can be seen approaching Cruz and his wife, Heidi, in Fiola, an Italian restaurant near the Capitol, as fellow protesters chanted, “We believe survivors.” The woman began by telling Cruz she would like to talk to him about Kavanaugh, saying that she was a constituent and that she had a right to know his stance on his nomination.

“I know that you’re very close friends with Mr. Kavanaugh,” she said. “Do you believe survivors, sir?”

Sexual assault survivor questioned Cruz during disruption at fancy Washington DC restaurant. Cruz ignores her. #CancelKavanaugh

“God bless you, ma’am,” Cruz said as he took off his coat and sat down.

“Bless you as well,” she replied. “I really appreciate you. I’m a survivor of sexual assault. I believe all survivors. There are now three people who have come forward and who have said that Brett Kavanaugh has attacked them. I know you’re close friends with him. Could you talk to him about that?”

At this point, the chanting grows louder in the restaurant, and Cruz put his coat back on and motioned to his wife to leave.

In the next video, the crowd continued to grow louder, and one man shouted, “Beto is way hotter than you, dude.” The crowd of protesters cheered when Cruz and his wife left the building.

BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting “We Believe Survivors!”



Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony.



Fascists not welcome! #CancelKavanugh pic.twitter.com/7mx6Tc32za — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

Earlier on Monday, a crowd of survivors of sexual assault gathered at Cruz’s office in Austin, Texas, to protest Kavanaugh’s nomination and express their support for his accusers.

Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in high school and college, respectively. Kavanaugh and the White House have denied the allegations, and both Kavanaugh and Ford are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, ahead of his confirmation vote.

Cruz announced his support for Kavanaugh in July, calling the nominee “one of the most respected federal judges in the country.”

Update, 10:44 a.m.: Cruz’s opponent in the Senate race, Beto O’Rourke, tweeted his disapproval of the protest: “The Cruz family should be treated with respect.”