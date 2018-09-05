U.K. Charges Two Russians in Nerve Agent Attack, Identifies Them as Intelligence Officers

Members of the military treat the area in Salisbury, England, where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found critically ill from a chemical weapon attack. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Prime Minister Theresa May identified two Russian men as suspects in the March chemical attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia and claimed they were “officers from the Russian military intelligence service, also known as the GRU.” They were charged with conspiracy to murder Skripal as well as attempted murder of Skripal and his daughter.

The attacks in Salisbury used the nerve agent Novichok and, British authorities say, used a perfume bottle to spray it on the Skripal’s door. A police officer was also physically affected after responding to the attack, and the two Russians were charged with attempting to murder him as well as illegal possession of Novichok.

Months after the attack, British authorities said, two more people were sickened by the Novichok in the nearby town of Amesbury when, the Washington Post reported, a British man “found what appeared to be a bottle of perfume and gave it to his girlfriend, Dawn Sturgess.” Sturgess died while Rowley survived.

“We have now linked the attack on the Skripals and the events in Amesbury which affected Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley,” Neil Basu, the head of counterterrorism for Scotland Yard, said at a press conference.

There is virtually no chance that Russia will extradite the two men, identified as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. The identities of the men “do not mean anything to Moscow,” the Russian foreign ministry said, according to the BBC.

Sue Hemming, the director of legal services for Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service, said in a statement, “We will not be applying to Russia for the extradition of these men as the Russian Constitution does not permit extradition of its own nationals. Russia has made this clear following requests for extradition in other cases. Should this position change then an extradition request would be made.”