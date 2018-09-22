Sean Hannity Warns Trump Not to Fire “Anybody” After Rosenstein Report: “It Is All a Setup”

Fox News Channel and radio talk show host Sean Hannity interviews President Donald Trump before a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on September 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fox News host Sean Hannity had a clear message for President Donald Trump on the bombshell report that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein suggested secretly taping the commander in chief and invoking the 25th Amendment to oust him from office: Don’t do anything. Hannity characterized the New York Times piece as a trap designed to get the president to react and turn the issue into a scandal.

“I have a message for the president tonight,” Hannity said on his show Friday night. “Under zero circumstances should the president fire anybody.” Hannity, who reportedly speaks to the president regularly, said he had heard from “multiple sources” that the president’s opponents are “hoping and praying” Trump gets mad and fires someone as a result of the report. “The president needs to know it is all a setup,” Hannity said. “He needs to know that regardless of whether he steps in or not, and I would argue he should definitely not, the deep state tonight is crumbling from within at this very hour. They are now turning against each other.”

Sean Hannity on Rosenstein: "I have a message for the president tonight. Under zero circumstances should the president fire anybody. These actors, tonight, and I have multiple sources confirming this ... it is all a set up" pic.twitter.com/xAjHLcfDh3 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) September 22, 2018

Hannity wasn’t the only one who warned Trump to be careful. South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham warned in a tweet that Trump needed to “BEWARE of anything coming out of the @nytimes.”

When it comes to President @realDonaldTrump..... BEWARE of anything coming out of the @nytimes. https://t.co/NR24rVdknw — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 21, 2018

Not everyone at Trump’s favorite cable news channel agrees with Hannity. Laura Ingraham, for example, quickly called on the president to fire Rosenstein. But it seems maybe she’s thinking her advice over because she has apparently since deleted the tweets. “Rod Rosenstein must be fired today,” Ingraham wrote in the since-deleted tweet. She also espoused that same message on her show. “If the New York Times reporting is accurate, the president tonight should seriously consider whether Rod Rosenstein should remain on the job,” Ingraham said. “We just cannot have this plotting at the highest levels of our Justice Department against the chief executive of this executive branch.”

.@IngrahamAngle deleted her tweet that said "Rod Rosenstein must be fired today." https://t.co/5pIK03NLWD — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) September 22, 2018

Ingraham was hardly alone. Fox News host Jeanine Pirro also called on Rosenstein to be fired. “Rod rosenstein shld have been fired long ago for being part of the ‘resistance’ and not providing documents to congress in order to save his corrupt pals,” she wrote on Twitter. “NOW HE MUST BE FIRED.”

Rod rosenstein shld have been fired long ago for being part of the ‘resistance’ and not providing documents to congress in order to save his corrupt pals. NOW HE MUST BE FIRED. — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) September 21, 2018

Rosenstein has vehemently denied the report. “The New York Times story is inaccurate and factually incorrect,” he said in a written statement released by the Justice Department. Some subsequent reports note Rosenstein may have been joking when he made the statement. NBC News, for example, hears from sources that Rosenstein was being sarcastic when he suggested wearing a wire.