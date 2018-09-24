Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leaves the Capitol after a meeting with members of the House on May 19, 2017. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein—who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s team because Attorney General Jeff Sessions is recused from investigations involving the 2016 Trump presidential campaign—may or may not have offered to resign this morning and/or be getting fired this week.

The news is directly related to the New York Times’ Friday report that Rosenstein, during meetings on May 16, 2017, discussed the possibility of removing Trump from office and/or wearing a “wire” to investigate him. The Times wrote that Rosenstein’s suggestions were “extreme” and “remarkable,” and its article paraphrases (unnamed) sources who say they show that the deputy AG was acting in an unusually unstable manner when he appointed Mueller:

In the end, the idea [of recording Trump] went nowhere, the officials said. But they called Mr. Rosenstein’s comments an example of how erratically he was behaving while he was taking part in the interviews for a replacement F.B.I. director, considering the appointment of a special counsel and otherwise running the day-to-day operations of the more than 100,000 people at the Justice Department.

As national security writer Marcy Wheeler points out here, this framing of the story dovetails with the broader narrative being sold by Trump’s most hardline allies in Congress and in the press—that the entire Mueller/FBI Trump-Russia investigation is illegitimate because it was launched by biased individuals who cared more about undermining and ousting the president than finding facts. But—as Wheeler notes—when it comes to Rosenstein’s state of mind in May 2017, this framing ignores two important stories which had broken before Rosenstein allegedly made the comments in question. First, Trump told NBC’s Lester Holt in an interview broadcast on May 11 that “when I decided to just [fire James Comey], I said to myself, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story”—a comment that, though it is characterized by Trump’s typically fragmented, stream-of-consciousness imprecision, implied Comey was canned in part because he was pursuing the investigation into the Trump campaign’s potentially criminal acts. Second, news broke on May 15 that Trump had blithely given top-secret intelligence collected by a U.S. ally to Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and foreign minister Sergey Lavrov at an Oval Office meeting. (The ally turned out to be Israel.)

These were both huge, cycle-obliterating stories. Which is to say: When Rod Rosenstein allegedly made his remarks about investigating and/or removing Trump on May 16, he was doing so in the light of two big, flashing neon signs that said SOMETHING WEIRD IS GOING ON WITH DONALD TRUMP AND RUSSIA. When Rosenstein did take action on May 17, though, it wasn’t to instigate a constitutional crisis or bug the Oval Office but to appoint Mueller, a decision in line with previous presidential-scandal precedent that was praised by figures in both parties as an appropriate response to events. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said Rosenstein’s decision would “ensure” that “thorough and independent investigations are allowed to follow the facts wherever they may lead,” while Republican North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a bipartisan statement that the appointment was a “positive development” which would create “some certainty for the American people that the [Russia] investigation will proceed fairly and free of political influence.”

Meanwhile, an infamous recent op-ed in the Times by an anonymous “senior official in the Trump administration” asserted that there were “whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment” early in Trump’s term. More than one close Trump associate has also recently revealed that they recorded conversations with him to document what they now describe as inappropriate behavior.

So, another way of framing Friday’s Times story about Rosenstein’s extreme, erratic, and remarkable comments is that he was reacting to high-profile news developments in the same way as top elected Republicans and Trump’s own advisers. Can I suggest retroactively retitling the piece “Rosenstein Shared Everyone Else’s Concerns About Obviously Insane, Seemingly Compromised President and Considered Drastic Response but Then Decided to Take the Safe, Bipartisan Approach Instead”?