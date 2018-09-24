International man of mystery. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Our confusion: Rod Rosenstein is still with us—for now. But the back-and-forth of this morning, which had us second-guessing his status, was straight out of the authoritarian playbook, Yascha Mounk writes.

This would be bad: If Rosenstein really does leave, Noel Francisco will probably be in charge of the Mueller probe. This would be bad for critics of the administration; Francisco is a Trump loyalist, Mark Joseph Stern writes.

It still matters: Women’s many painful contributions to #MeToo, #WhyIDidntReport, and other hashtags that collect testimony of sexual abuse can feel like the pinnacle of futility at times. Will anyone who doesn’t already believe be converted? Christina Cauterucci argues that the effect on women themselves is galvanizing and worth it.

The evil twin: The fact that Brett Kavanaugh’s defenders had to come up with a weird soap opera plotline to defend his honor shows you that they take Christine Blasey Ford seriously as a witness, Lili Loofbourow writes.

For fun: Maybe it wasn’t Cain?

