Republicans Say Judiciary Committee Vote on Kavanaugh Will Go Ahead Friday, but Do They Have the Votes?

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

After a tumultuous day of testimony from Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh, the question remains: how much did it move the needle when it comes to crucial senators’ votes on confirmation? Republicans appear to believe Kavanaugh—and Republicans on the Judiciary Committee—did enough to keep the nomination alive, despite a morning of Ford’s testimony that looked like it could be the end of the Trump nominee’s bid for the Supreme Court. On Thursday evening, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Tex.) said the Judiciary Committee would follow through with its scheduled vote Friday, which will then be followed by a pair of procedural votes on Saturday and Monday, and a final vote on confirmation in the full Senate Tuesday. “We’re still talking through those issues and I’m optimistic we’ll get to confirmation,” Cornyn said.

With the Senate divided 51-49 to the Republicans, that means Democrats would need to have the entire caucus vote against confirmation along with a pair of Republicans. Over the course of Christine Blasey Ford’s sudden, unexpected involvement in the nomination process, four senators have emerged as potential swing votes on Kavanaugh and his Supreme Court aspirations: Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). In addition, Sens. Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.) and Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.), both facing tough reelection bids in states Trump won handily. If either of those two decamped, it would be virtually impossible for Democrats to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Where does everyone stand? Well, following the day of testimony, Collins, Flake, Murkowski, and Manchin met, but didn’t give any indication of where the stood on their votes.

Sen. Murkowski: “I'm going to go home, have dinner and have a chance to think about all that's gone on today.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 28, 2018

Interesting: A source close to Senator Manchin tells me now, "Short of claims that definitively prove Dr. Ford's allegations or a realization that Kavanaugh will gut the healthcare law, Manchin will side with the overwhelming number of people in WV who want Kavanaugh confirmed." — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) September 28, 2018

I spoke to @JeffFlake as he was leaving the Capitol.



He seemed visibly torn, talking about his struggle to decide what to do.



All eyes will be on him tomorrow morning in the committee before this would go to the full Senate. — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) September 28, 2018

Donnelly, Manchin, Murkowski and Collins are all expected to vote the same way, per senators and aides — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 28, 2018

Stay tuned.