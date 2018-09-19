Randy Bryce speaks to reporters at a primary-night rally in August 2018. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Last summer, union steelworker and congressional hopeful Randy Bryce became a progressive folk hero with the help of his mother, who starred in his opening campaign ad that went viral. Now, the man known as the “Iron Stache” is on the defensive because of another family member: his brother James Bryce, a Milwaukee police officer.

Oof.

James never utters his brother’s name in his 30-second testimonial—the on-screen graphics do that work for him—but it’s nonetheless a brutal blow. “I don’t think people want to be represented by someone who’s shown contempt for those in law enforcement,” James tells the camera before endorsing his brother’s Republican opponent in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, which is currently represented by retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan. “That’s one of the many reasons I’m voting for Bryan Steil for Congress.”

The attack ad, unveiled Tuesday, was the second in as many days from the Congressional Leadership Fund, a Ryan-aligned super PAC that recently reserved $1.5 million worth of air time to support Steil, a former Ryan staffer. Both ads highlight the fact that Randy Bryce has been arrested nine times, including for drunk driving. And both also conveniently leave out the important detail that most of those arrests were for either petty crimes or civil disobedience: three were for driving with a suspended license following his 1998 DUI arrest, for example, and another two were related to taking part in political protests more recently, including in March of this year when he and other activists blocked traffic near one of Ryan’s district offices while demanding the speaker act to protect the so-called Dreamers. Similarly, James accuses Randy of using “cop-hating rhetoric,” an apparent reference to this six-year-old tweet:

When police become the terrorists -The Two-Pronged Assault on Dissent in Wisconsin’s Capitol | The Progressive http://t.co/VnLSa66f — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) September 16, 2012

Bryce’s primary opponent also tried to make his arrest record an issue, but Bryce nonetheless went on to easily claim the Democratic nomination last month. And the very next day, the CLF began airing a minute-long radio attack ad, complete with a dramatic re-enactment of the arrest. It’s the messenger more than the message, then, that makes this latest attack stand out.

Randy and James’ mother, Nancy, is calling for Steil to disavow the ad and for the super PAC to take it down. “My family deserves better than this,” she wrote in an open letter. “All families deserve better than this.” Randy, meanwhile, released a new ad of his own on Tuesday. In it, Bryce owns up to making “mistakes in the past” but argues that “it’s not about who’s the more perfect person to represent you, it’s about who understands the hardships that you’re going to face.”

The fact the CLF is ready to spend seven figures on this race is notable by itself. Wisconsin Republicans redrew the district in 2010 to make life easier for Ryan, who was then the chairman of the House Budget Committee and a rising star in the party. With Ryan on the presidential ticket in 2012, Romney won the district by 5 points, despite losing Wisconsin by 7 points, and four years later, Trump won the district by 10 points while winning the state by less than a single point. That built-in GOP advantage was on display yet again this spring, when a GOP-backed candidate for the state Supreme Court carried Ryan’s district by 5 points despite losing the statewide race by 11.

Bryce’s early viral fame, though, had Democrats dreaming of winning the seat even before Ryan dropped out. After the speaker announced his retirement, the nonpartisan handicappers at the Cook Political Report reclassified the race from “Likely Republican” to “Lean Republican,” signaling they saw a legitimate opening for Democrats despite the district’s GOP tilt. Whether Bryce can overcome this tremendous disadvantage as a Democrat could depend on how he confronts these aggressive tactics from a powerful conservative force.