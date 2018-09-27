The Angle

U.S. Capitol police officers pad demonstrators after being arrested.
Demonstrators arrested outside of the U.S. Supreme Court as they protested against the appointment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday.
Jose Luis Magana/Getty Images

Collected Slate posts on Kavanaugh are here.

Judge for one side: Brett Kavanaugh’s opening statement made it clear that he is absolutely furious at the Democratic Party. There’s no way this man can judge matters in a nonpartisan fashion, Mark Joseph Stern writes.

Strange failure: Rachel Mitchell’s questions for Christine Blasey Ford seemed to be drawn from partisan talking points, Stern observes. “Mitchell sounds more like a politician than a prosecutor,” he writes. “And Ford comes across as consistent, competent, and credible.”

“I’m laughing”: What conservatives said about Ford’s testimony, and about Kavanaugh’s, compiled by Josh Voorhees.

Why yearbooks matter: They show what kinds of things people like to believe about themselves, Heather Schwedel writes. Brett Kavanaugh’s senior page is a document of his own mythmaking.

Keeping silent: Haley Swenson interviewed Heather Hlavka, a sociologist and criminologist, on the many cultural reasons why girls stay quiet about sexual assault.

