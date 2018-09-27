Much like that adorable couple on the subway, we’ve been watching the Kavanaugh hearings all day. Collected Slate posts on Kavanaugh are here.
Judge for one side: Brett Kavanaugh’s opening statement made it clear that he is absolutely furious at the Democratic Party. There’s no way this man can judge matters in a nonpartisan fashion, Mark Joseph Stern writes.
Strange failure: Rachel Mitchell’s questions for Christine Blasey Ford seemed to be drawn from partisan talking points, Stern observes. “Mitchell sounds more like a politician than a prosecutor,” he writes. “And Ford comes across as consistent, competent, and credible.”
“I’m laughing”: What conservatives said about Ford’s testimony, and about Kavanaugh’s, compiled by Josh Voorhees.
Why yearbooks matter: They show what kinds of things people like to believe about themselves, Heather Schwedel writes. Brett Kavanaugh’s senior page is a document of his own mythmaking.
Keeping silent: Haley Swenson interviewed Heather Hlavka, a sociologist and criminologist, on the many cultural reasons why girls stay quiet about sexual assault.
For fun: “HAAA AH AH AH AH, AAAH AAAH, AH AH AH AH HAAA”!
Yesssss,
Rebecca