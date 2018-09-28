Senator Jeff Flake at the Dirksen Senate Office Building Pool/Getty Images

After Jeff Flake issued a statement that he would vote yes in the Judiciary Committee to advance Kavanaugh’s confirmation, he was cornered in a Senate elevator by protesters, including one woman who said, through tears, “I was sexually assaulted and nobody believed me. … You’re telling all women that they don’t matter, that they should just stay quiet, that if they tell you what happened to them you’re going to ignore them. That’s what happened to me, that’s what you’re telling all women in America: They don’t matter.”

Women confront Sen. Jeff Flake after he says he'll vote yes to Kavanuagh: “That’s what you’re telling all women in America, that they don’t matter. They should just keep it to themselves because if they have told the truth you’re just going to help that man to power anyway.” pic.twitter.com/T7fSpyT69E — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2018

Flake was seen as one of the few Republicans who might actually vote against Kavanaugh—he is retiring from the Senate instead of facing re-election in November and had, after Ford’s allegations became public, asked for a hearing with her before a vote. But, as he has many times before, he eventually fell in line with his Republican colleagues.