President Donald Trump speaks at the United Nations about the Kavanaugh accusations Tuesday. Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters Tuesday that the latest accusation against Brett Kavanaugh—that at a party during college, he exposed his penis to a classmate—was part of a “con game” and that Deborah Ramirez, the woman accusing Kavanaugh, “has nothing,” and added that she ”was totally … messed up.”

MORE: "The second accuser has nothing," Pres. Trump says. "The second accuser doesn't even know, maybe it could have been him. Maybe not. She admits she was drunk. She admits time lapses." https://t.co/sO3ceJeAGG pic.twitter.com/TguL5LrdnJ — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 25, 2018

This is the president’s most direct and aggressive criticism of both the process and of Kavanaugh’s accusers, but it’s of a piece with his comments Friday, when he said that if what happened to Ford had been as serious as she said, “Charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents.”

Before that, Trump both was more open to delaying a confirmation vote and didn’t go after Kavanaugh’s accuser. “If it takes a little delay, it’ll take a little delay,” he said last week, “They’ll go through a process and hear everybody out. I think it’s important.” He doesn’t seem to think it’s important anymore.

Trump’s more combative tone is consistent with the tack taken by senior Senate Republicans in the wake of Ramirez’s accusations and an attempted intervention by lawyer Michael Avenatti. Orrin Hatch called Ramirez’s accusations “phony” and that “it’s not untypical for our friends on the other side to pull that kind of crap.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the latest accusations were part of “a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man” and promised to hold a vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination.