Pence: I Would Take Lie Detector Test “in a Heartbeat” to Prove I Didn’t Write Op-Ed

Vice President Mike Pence takes a phone call on Capitol Hill on September 5, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence insists he had nothing to do with the anonymous New York Times op-ed and says he’d agree to take a lie detector test “in a heartbeat” to prove he isn’t the author. “I would agree to take it in a heartbeat and would submit to any review the administration wanted to do,” Pence said on Fox News Sunday. When asked whether the White House should really carry out lie-detector tests as some have suggested, Pence refused to answer, saying it “would be a decision or the president.”

The vice president said he doesn’t know who wrote the op-ed but is “100 percent confident” it wasn’t anyone on his staff. “I don’t have to ask them because I know them. I know their character. I know their dedication, and I am absolutely confident that no one on the vice president’s staff had anything to do with this,” Pence said on CBS’ Face the Nation. The vice president added that whoever did write the op-ed “should do the honorable thing and resign.”

Fox’s Chris Wallace brought up the use of the word “lodestar” in the op-ed, which is a word that Pence has used several times in the past and asked the vice president whether he thought the word was inserted “to try to set you up.” Pence didn’t seem too eager to entertain the possibility. “I wouldn’t know,” he said. Pence also vehemently denied he has been involved in discussions about invoking the 25th amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office. “No, never. And why would we be Margaret?” the vice president told CBS’ Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan.

Pence denied involvement in the op-ed as he and others in the administration warned there was a potential national security risk related to the op-ed. “We’ll find out if there was criminal activity involved,” Pence said. “I think the president’s concern is that this individual may have responsibilities in the area of national security.” Kellyanne Conway also echoed those sentiments on CNN. “There could be a national security risk at hand,” she said. “It depends on what else has been divulged by this individual … Anybody who would do this, you don’t know what else they’re saying.”