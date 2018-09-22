Six Siblings of Republican Congressman Call on Voters to Support His Opponent

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-AZ, speaks during a press conference on January 7, 2016. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Six of Rep. Paul Gosar’s nine siblings are taking a family feud to a whole new level, starring in a series of ads for their brother’s Democratic opponent in November, David Brill. In the ads, Tim, David, Grace, Joan, Gaston, and Jennifer Gosar all speak directly to the camera and explain why they think their brother does not have the best interest of Arizona’s 4th district. “If he actually cared about people in rural Arizona, I bet he’d be fighting for Social Security, for better access to health care,” Jennifer Gosar says in one ad.

In another ad, the siblings repudiate their brother’s views and make clear they don’t share his values. “It would be difficult to see my brother as anything but a racist,” Grace Gosar says in one of the ads. Joan Gosar, for her part, says at one point that her brother “traded a lot of the values we had at our kitchen table.”

Rep. Gosar responded to the ads on Saturday by criticizing his siblings but painting it as nothing more than a family squabble. “You can’t pick your family. We all have crazy aunts and relatives etc and my family is no different,” he wrote on Twitter. “I hope they find peace in their hearts and let go all the hate.” In another tweet, Gosar also characterized his siblings who spoke up as “liberal Democrats who hate President Trump” and called them “disgruntled Hillary supporters” who “put political ideology before family.”

You can’t pick your family. We all have crazy aunts and relatives etc and my family is no different. I hope they find peace in their hearts and let go all the hate.



To the six angry Democrat Gosars—see you at Mom and Dad’s house! #AZ04 #MAGA2018 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) September 22, 2018

My siblings who chose to film ads against me are all liberal Democrats who hate President Trump. These disgruntled Hillary suppporters are related by blood to me but like leftists everywhere, they put political ideology before family. Stalin would be proud. #Az04 #MAGA2018 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) September 22, 2018

The tension in the Gosar family became public around a year ago when they wrote a letter to the Kingman Daily Miner distancing themselves from their brother. They spoke up at the time after Gosar suggested in an interview that George Soros may have been a Nazi collaborator, reports the Arizona Republic.