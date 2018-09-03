New Yorker Festival Rescinds Steve Bannon Invite After Several Guests Drop Out

Steve Bannon attends a debate at Zofin Palace on May 22, 2018 in Prague, Czech Republic. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The New Yorker Festival dropped Steve Bannon as a headliner amid widespread outrage following news that the former adviser to President Donald Trump would take part in the fall event. The decision to drop Bannon came after at least five comedians scheduled to appear at the festival said they would not participate in an event alongside the former White House adviser.

“I don’t want well-meaning readers and staff members to think that I’ve ignored their concerns. I’ve thought this through and talked to colleagues—and I’ve re-considered. I’ve changed my mind. There is a better way to do this,” The New Yorker editor David Remnick wrote in a long statement explaining the decision. “If the opportunity presents itself I’ll interview him in a more traditionally journalistic setting as we first discussed, and not on stage.” In the statement, Remnick defended the decision to invite the firebrand white nationalist, saying that “to interview Bannon is not to endorse him.”

A statement from David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker, explaining his decision to no longer include Steve Bannon in the 2018 New Yorker Festival. pic.twitter.com/opayiw5GQ2 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) September 3, 2018

Remnick seemed well aware when he announced the lineup that the decision to invite Bannon would be controversial. “I have every intention of asking him difficult questions and engaging in a serious and even combative conversation,” Remnick told the New York Times in the piece announcing Bannon’s presence at the festival. “The audience itself, by its presence, puts a certain pressure on a conversation that an interview alone doesn’t do.”

The outrage, however, seemed to come at a much faster clip and was much more intense than Remnick seems to have anticipated. Perhaps most importantly, several key guests quickly took to Twitter to say they wouldn’t participate in the festival. And it quickly looked like the race to pull out of the event was gaining momentum. John Mulaney tweeted “I’m out” saying that he supports “public intellectual debate … this isn’t James Baldwin vs William F Buckley.” He was not alone. Judd Apatow also took to Twitter to say that he wouldn’t “take part in an event that normalizes hate.”

I’m out. I genuinely support public intellectual debate, and have paid to see people speak with whom I strongly disagree. But this isn’t James Baldwin vs William F Buckley. This is PT Barnum level horseshit. And it was announced on a weekend just before tix went on sale. https://t.co/oYk1llNgvV — John Mulaney (@mulaney) September 3, 2018

If Steve Bannon is at the New Yorker festival I am out. I will not take part in an event that normalizes hate. I hope the @NewYorker will do the right thing and cancel the Steve Bannon event. Maybe they should read their own reporting about his ideology. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 3, 2018

Jim Carrey quickly picked up the baton with a simple message: “Bannon? And me? On the same program? Could never happen.” Patton Oswalt had a suggestion after he dropped out: “See if Milo Yiannopoulos is free?” And Bo Burnham wasn’t exactly diplomatic: “I am respectfully saying fuck that.”

Bannon? And me? On the same program?



Could never happen. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 3, 2018

I was scheduled to appear at The New Yorker Festival in a conversation with @MJSchulman whom I love dearly. After learning of the inclusion of Steve Bannon, I am respectfully saying fuck that. Peace and love! — Bo Burnham (@boburnham) September 3, 2018