An Enormous Fire Has Devoured the National Museum of Brazil

Flames engulf the National Museum of Brazil. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The 200-year-old National Museum of Brazil in Rio De Janeiro was engulfed in flames on Sunday night, the New York Times reports, as firefighters battled for hours to save the building and its collections. Footage from Latin American network TeleSUR shows the fire rising through the exposed roof beams of the gutted museum building, a former royal palace that has housed the museum collections since 1892:

No one is believed to have been injured in the fire, but the potential losses are still incalculable: The museum had significant natural history and archaological holdings, including the largest collections of both Egyptian and Greco-Roman artifacts in Latin America, significant pre-Columbian holdings, and a wide and deep natural history collection including the region’s oldest human fossil and the Bendegó meteorite. President of Brazil Michel Temer tweeted that his country had lost “200 years of work, research and knowledge” and it was a “sad day for all Brazilians.”

Incalculável para o Brasil a perda do acervo do Museu Nacional. Foram perdidos 200 anos de trabalho, pesquisa e conhecimento. O valor p/ nossa história não se pode mensurar, pelos danos ao prédio que abrigou a família real durante o Império. É um dia triste para todos brasileiros — Michel Temer (@MichelTemer) September 3, 2018

The museum’s collections included more than 20 million items.