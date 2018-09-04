Watch Monica Lewinsky Abruptly End Public Interview After She Is Asked a Clinton Question

Monica Lewinsky attends the Whitney New York Screening at the Whitby Hotel on June 27, 2018 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Monica Lewinsky quickly cut an on-stage interview short in Jerusalem after she was asked a question regarding former president Bill Clinton. The anti-bullying activist gave an emotional speech at the conference in which she talked about how she was shunned by members of her own community after the story of her affair with Clinton broke. Afterward sat down with news anchor Yonit Levi for an interview.

In the first question, Levi brought up comments that Clinton recently made in which he said he didn’t believe he owed Lewinsky an apology. “Do you still expect that apology? A personal apology?” Levi asked Lewinsky. Lewinsky didn’t seem to hesitate and simply answered: “I’m sorry, I’m not going to be able to do this.” She then proceeded to leave the stage.

.@MonicaLewinsky walking out abruptly on @LeviYonit (chief anchor at @NewsChannelIL ) few seconds into her on stage live Interview after being asked: do you still expect a personal apology from Pres. Clinton. “Sorry, i cant do this”. pic.twitter.com/ZN3BiGViwF — ‏Tal Schneider טל שניידר تال شنايدر (@talschneider) September 3, 2018

Lewinsky later explained her reason for walking out. “There were clear parameters about what we would be discussing and what we would not,” Lewinsky wrote on Twitter. Lewinsky said Levi had asked her that very question a day earlier, and she had rejected it. “When she asked me it on stage, with blatant disregard for our agreement, it became clear to me I had been misled,” she added. “I left because it is more important than ever for women to stand up for themselves and not allow others to control their narrative.”