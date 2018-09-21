Mitch McConnell Says That Kavanaugh Will Be Confirmed. Should We Believe Him?

Sen. Mitch McConnell addresses the Values Voter Summit. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Remember earlier in the week, when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was suggesting that he took Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation against Brett Kavanaugh seriously? How he wanted “to give the accuser an opportunity to be heard”? Well, he couldn’t maintain this façade for more than a few days before conceding publicly that he views the allegation as little more than a public relations blip that would be “plowed right through.”

In a speech to the annual Values Voter Summit on Friday morning, where the pious assembly was piping mad about how an allegation of attempted rape was impeding its political goals, McConnell laid down a marker. “In the very near future, Judge Kavanaugh will be on the United States Supreme Court,” the majority leader said. “So, my friends, keep the faith. Don’t get rattled by all of this. We’re going to plow right through it and do our job.”

“We’re going to have Judge Kavanaugh—Justice Kavanaugh,” he said towards the ending of the speech, after boasting of how he compelled Democrats to accept tens of lower court judicial confirmations by threatening to keep them off the campaign trail. (That’s correct: McConnell admitted to these cynical political reasons for setting the Senate schedule the way he did, right there in the open.)

McConnell doesn’t typically go out on a limb like this without knowing where the votes are. There is no hedging, no “we hope that” prefacing “in the very near future” here. But McConnell also knows that when he says something like this, political reporters will write analyses like, “McConnell doesn’t typically go out on a limb like this without knowing where the votes are.” He may want the impression to get out there that this thing is in the bag, perhaps because it would then give a certain accuser the impression that it’s not worth testifying.

McConnell can’t know for certain that he’ll have the votes next week, since this is a developing story. More reporting about Kavanaugh’s history could come out. The president, dying to smear Ford, could tweet something ugly that forces Republicans to make further concessions to Ford’s team in the ongoing negotiations over when, and how, she might testify. (Oh look, that’s already happening.) It could be that two of the three most-watched senators—Sens. Susan Collins, Jeff Flake, and Lisa Murkowksi—have made commitments to McConnell to support Kavanaugh if the process of offering her a chance to testify is obeyed. And those commitments could change if unforeseen developments compel them to.

Since the day Brett Kavanaugh was nominated, it’s never been wise to bet against him.

But don’t believe it’s over just because Mitch McConnell tells you so.