Activists stage a protest against Brett Kavanaugh in Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office on Sept. 6. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Let’s hear from the bystander: Mark Judge was there, Christine Blasey Ford alleges, when Brett Kavanaugh attempted to assault her. And we know he was on hand during the rest of Kavanaugh’s drunken high school career. That’s why he must testify, Jeremy Stahl writes.

Yes, it’s material: Whether or not Brett Kavanaugh did what his accuser alleges, Mark Joseph Stern argues, matters far less than whether he lied about it.

Pouring down: The real danger of climate change is rain, Henry Grabar writes. What’s happening in North Carolina is just one example.

Who, me?: Daphne Merkin’s profile of Soon-Yi Previn in New York magazine was profoundly dishonest, Christina Cauterucci thinks. In it, Woody Allen affects an infuriating air of studied obliviousness, while the interviewer fails to probe at his obvious manipulations.

For fun: In defense of Toad.

