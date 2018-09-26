Staunch Trump Supporter Lindsey Graham Questions Credibility of Anyone Who’d Associate With a Suspected Sexual Abuser

Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump leave the White House for a golf outing on May 27. Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Apparently it’s Dumb Irony Day in the Senate because Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham—who has become one of Donald Trump’s top allies in Congress, as well as a frequent golf partner of POTUS’s—just issued a statement condemning the new allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on the basis that anyone who associates themselves with a suspected sexual abuser should not be trusted.

Graham’s reasoning is that it’s implausible that Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick would have socialized on numerous occasions with Kavanaugh despite believing that he targeted inebriated women for sexual assault:

I have a difficult time believing any person would continue to go to – according to the affidavit – ten parties over a two-year period where women were routinely gang raped and not report it. I also find it curious these charges were not brought forward until 2018, two days before a confirmation vote. Why would any reasonable person continue to hang around people like this? Why would any person continue to put their friends and themselves in danger? Isn’t there some duty to warn others?

Graham also took a passing shot at the credibility of Swetnick’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, calling him a “lawyer to porn stars.” (Avenatti also represents Stormy Daniels.)

In addition to having been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women and being the reason Michael Avenatti is representing a pornographic actress in the first place, Lindsey Graham’s golf friend Donald Trump has appeared in three softcore porn movies.

Maybe someone should show Lindsey Graham an affidavit about who Donald Trump is?