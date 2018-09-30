Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Says She Was Victim of Sexual Assault

During an appearance Sunday morning on CNN’s State of the Union, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway revealed she, too, was a victim of sexual assault. Conway didn’t elaborate on the revelation that came during a segment on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh where she told Tapper, “I feel very empathetic, frankly, for victims of sexual assault, sexual harassment and rape.” Conway then paused in an emotional moment, and cleared her throat. “I’m a victim of sexual assault,” she said.

“I don’t expect judge Kavanaugh or Jake Tapper or Jeff Flake or anybody to be held responsible for that,” she continued. “You have to be responsible for your own conduct. This is not Bill Cosby… Let’s just be honest about what this is about. This is partisan politics. I want those women who were sexually assaulted and confronting Jeff Flake, god bless them, but go blame the perpetrator. That’s who is responsible for the sexual assaults. The people who commit them.”

At the end of Conway’s answer, Tapper interjected. “This is the first time I’ve ever heard you talk about something personal like that, and I’m really sorry,” he said. “But does that not make you think when you hear somebody like professor Ford or other people make allegations, does that not make you think that these women need to be heard and even if there are not corroborating witnesses, absence of evidence.”

“They should all be heard and the should be heard in courts of law and depositions. They should be heard in proceedings,” Conway said. “Those who can prosecute, those who have civil and/or criminal causes of action should pursue that. But we do treat people differently who are either the victims or perpetrators of this, based on their politics and based on their gender. That is a huge mistake.”