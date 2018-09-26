Rep. Keith Ellison talks to reporters as he leaves a House Democratic caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in February 2018 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Keith Ellison, who is running for attorney general in Minnesota, announced on Wednesday that he was asking the House Ethics Committee to investigate abuse allegations against him, according to BuzzFeed News.

On Sunday, Sen. Mazie Hirono called for an investigation into the allegations. She joined a growing number of Democrats calling for a formal investigation.

Karen Monahan, a former girlfriend who lived with Ellison in 2015 and 2016, accused him in August of repeated verbal abuse and one instance in which he pulled her from a bed by her ankle and shouted at her. Monahan claims to have a video of the incident but will not release it, saying it is traumatic. Ellison, who is also the deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has repeatedly denied the allegations.

“I am taking this step now because I am innocent and eager to see this entire matter resolved,” Ellison said. “In addition to any House Ethics investigation, an independent investigation has been conducted by an independent attorney. I have complied fully with that investigation, the results of which should be made public soon.”

The Minnesota Democratic Party and the Democratic National Committee have both said they are looking into the allegations.

Monahan has pushed for her accusations to be taken seriously by Democrats, and on Sept. 18, she posted a photo on Twitter of medical documents she says proves she told a doctor in 2017 that she had been in an abusive relationship with Ellison.

A decade earlier, another former girlfriend, Amy Alexander, claimed he “berated” and “pushed” her during an on-and-off relationship in the 1990s and early 2000s. He had sought a restraining order against her in 2005, and the next year a judge dismissed her request for a restraining order against him, according to the Star Tribune.

Ellison is set to leave the House in January, when his term ends.