Senate Judiciary Committee members participate in a hearing about Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Thursday in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

One after another: Will Saletan tallies up the many dishonesties in Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony, from “It’s been investigated” to “I’m in Colorado.” (Christine Blasey Ford, on the other hand, made sure to flag every uncertainty she had in her own testimony—a practice that only highlighted her credibility, Saletan argues.)

Also? All those racy references in Kavanaugh’s yearbook cannot mean what he said they meant, Matthew Zeitlin argues.

Total failure: The Democrats questioning Kavanaugh yesterday didn’t do their jobs, Mark Joseph Stern and Ben Mathis-Lilley write. They left many topics on the table that could have raised questions about Kavanaugh’s story.

This will be bad: Imagine Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice. Dahlia Lithwick, who was in the room yesterday when he unleashed his petulant anger, finds it a very unhappy prospect.

For fun: CBF fan art.

