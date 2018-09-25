Kavanaugh Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations in Fox News Interview, Says Remained a Virgin Through College

MacCallum: … Michael Avenatti says that he has significant evidence and another accuser who claims you and Mark Judge at multiple house parties in the Washington, D.C. area in the 1980s would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol and drugs to allow a train of men to subsequently gang rape them. There are multiple witnesses that will corroborate these facts and each of them must be called to testify publicly. Did you ever participate in or were you ever aware of any gang rapes that happened at a party you attended?

Kavanaugh: That’s totally false and outrageous. Never done any such thing, known about any such thing. When I was in high school, and I went to an all boys catholic high school, a Jesuit high school, where I was focused on academics and athletics, going to church every Sunday at Little Flower, working on my service projects and friendship. Friendship with my fellow classmates and friendship with girls from the local all girls Catholic schools. Yes, there were parties. The drinking age was 18. Yes, the seniors were legal and had beer there. Yes, people might have had too many beers on occasion. In high school I think all of us have done things we look back on in high school and cringe a bit. That’s not what we are talking about. We are talking about an allegation of sexual assault. I never sexually assaulted anyone. I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter. The girls from the schools I went to and I were friends.

MacCallum: You are saying through all of these years in question you were a virgin?

Kavanaugh: That’s correct.

MacCallum: Never had sexual intercourse with anyone in high school and in college?

Kavanaugh: Correct. Many years after. I will leave it that. Many years after…