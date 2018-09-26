Kavanaugh’s Summer 1982 Calendars Show Months of Hanging Out, Partying, Sports

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, with his handwritten notes, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 6. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh’s calendars from the summer of 1982, when Christine Blasey Ford has said her alleged assault most likely happened, show a few months filled with trips, sports camps, haircuts, parties, movies, “beach week,” and even being grounded for a few weekends.

The calendars, submitted by Kavanaugh to the Senate Judiciary Committee, are meant to give an accounting of his whereabouts that summer and to narrow down what parties he did and did not attend that summer.

Judge Kavanaugh’s 1982 calendar, submitted to Senate Judiciary Committee pic.twitter.com/VxzMQvgxNE — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 26, 2018

But even if Kavanaugh could show that Ford was not present at each party he jotted down that summer, it’s not proof that they never encountered each other in the way Ford described. Ford told the Washington Post that she remembered “a small family room where she and a handful of others drank beer together that night. She said that each person had one beer but that Kavanaugh and Judge had started drinking earlier and were heavily intoxicated.” This suggests, in Ford’s telling, that Judge and Kavanaugh had been at a previous party or had been drinking together before arriving at the gathering.

Ford also told the Post that “in those pre-cellphone days, teenagers learned about gatherings via word of mouth.” The Post also stated, “She also doesn’t recall who owned the house or how she got there,” meaning the gathering may not have been necessarily prescheduled or even had been a “party” per se.

While Ford said the assault was most likely that year, she was not entirely sure.

The calendars have some days where Kavanaugh did not note any particular activity and also show days when Kavanaugh socialized with Mark Judge, who Ford said was present during Kavanaugh’s alleged assault. On July 1, Kavanaugh wrote, “Tobin’s house—Workout, Go to Timmy’s for Skis w/Judge, Tom, Bernie, PJ, Squi.” About three weeks later, Kavanaugh would interview for his application to Yale.