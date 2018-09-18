A Close Look at How Vulnerable Senators Are Handling the Kavanaugh Accusation

Sen. Ted Cruz questions Brett Kavanaugh during the third day of his confirmation hearing earlier this month. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

This time last week, Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination was shaping up to be a small but significant factor in some of the most important Senate races of the year. But after Christine Blasey Ford went public over the weekend with her allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when the two were in high school, the nomination has taken center stage in the dozen or so races that are most likely to decide control of the Senate.

The Democrats who have spoken out all agree: Ford deserves the chance to be heard and Kavanaugh the chance to defend himself. But while most of the Republicans are on board with the plan to have both testify next week before a Senate panel, the way each candidate has chosen to frame his or her response is telling.

In Arizona, where Trump won narrowly two years ago, Republican Rep. Martha McSally called the hearing “a sensible way forward,” striking the same tone as her Democratic opponent, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.

In North Dakota, where Trump won in a landslide, the differences are far more stark: GOP Rep. Kevin Cramer said it is “hard not to be skeptical considering the timing and history of the allegations.” In contrast, his opponent, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, declared: “It takes courage for any woman to speak up about sexual assault, and we need to respect Prof. Ford by listening to her and hearing her story.”

Meanwhile, a pair of other GOP hopefuls, both trailing badly in their races, used the opportunity to take a shot at Democrats in their states. In Minnesota, for instance, state Sen. Karin Housley said that every accuser “deserves to be heard,” and then quickly applied the logic to abuse allegations against U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, who is running for state attorney general. “There should be no difference in the standards we apply to allegations of abuse or harassment, regardless of party or politics,” said Housley, who is hoping to unseat Democratic Sen. Tina Smith. U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci took a similar tack in Ohio, where he took the opportunity to dredge up Sen. Sherrod Brown’s messy divorce proceedings from the 1980s. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Brown’s wife testified at the time that she felt physically threatened by her husband, although she has since dismissed that testimony as “angry words” made during “an unfriendly ordeal.”

Still other Republicans accused red-state Democrats of playing politics, as U.S. Rep. Martha Blackburn did in Tennessee with her opponent, former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen, who called for the Senate to investigate. “Chuck Schumer is telling the Democrats to delay while they attempt an 11th hour smear of Judge Kavanaugh, and Phil Bredesen is already doing what he’s told to do,” said Blackburn, who wanted the committee to still vote on Thursday.

Here are the full statements from each candidate running in the 11 Senate races that the Cook Political Report sees as the most competitive. The statements began trickling out after the Washington Post published the details of Ford’s allegations on Sunday and continued after Senate Republicans delayed a planned Thursday committee vote in order to allow time for Monday’s scheduled hearing. Slate has reached out to the three candidates who have not yet commented publicly and will update accordingly.

Florida

Cook Political Report: Toss-up

RealClearPolitics: Scott +1.6 percentage points

FiveThirtyEight classic model: Nelson 4 in 7 chance of winning

Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson: “I’m still waiting for a meeting with Judge Kavanaugh I’ve requested four times. I have a number of questions for him. Meantime, I agree there should be an investigation of the new allegations against him. I believe the people involved should appear before the Judiciary committee.”

Republican Gov. Rick Scott: No public comment yet.

Indiana

Cook Political Report: Toss-up

RealClearPolitics: Donnelley +3.8 points

FiveThirtyEight: Donnelley 7 in 9

Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelley: “The allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh are serious and merit further review. Given the nature of these allegations, and the number of outstanding questions, I believe the Judiciary Committee should hold off on Thursday’s scheduled vote.”

Republican businessman Mike Braun: “I support Senator Grassley’s decision to have these 11th hour allegations thoroughly reviewed by the Senate Judiciary Committee, and weighed against Judge Kavanaugh’s decades of public service, sterling record on the bench, outstanding personal reputation, and his unequivocal denial of the allegations.”

Missouri

Cook Political Report: Toss-up

RealClearPolitics: Hawley +0.6 points

FiveThirtyEight: McCaskill 5 in 8

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill: “I am deeply troubled by these allegations. They should be examined thoroughly and fairly by the Judiciary Committee without any artificial timeline.”

GOP state Attorney General Josh Hawley: “I’m concerned that Senator Feinstein and the Democrats waited until the last hour to bring this 30-year old allegation to light. The Democrats have played politics with this entire process and were opposed to Brett Kavanaugh before he was even nominated. They don’t care about the truth. I believe allegations of sexual misconduct should never be disregarded. That’s why it’s important that both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh be heard immediately and under oath.”

North Dakota

Cook Political Report: Toss-up

RealClearPolitics: Cramer +1.6 points

FiveThirtyEight: Heitkamp 4 in 7

Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp: “This is a very serious allegation which should be thoroughly investigated, and it’s up to the Senate Judiciary Committee to do just that. Prof. Ford should be given an opportunity to testify before the Committee and she is willing to do so. Judge Kavanaugh has also expressed his willingness to discuss the issue with the Committee. It takes courage for any woman to speak up about sexual assault, and we need to respect Prof. Ford by listening to her and hearing her story.”

GOP Rep. Kevin Cramer: “It is hard not to be skeptical considering the timing and history of the allegations. Of course any allegation of this nature should be taken seriously, but absent significant evidence being brought forth immediately, I feel Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation process should proceed.”

West Virginia

Cook Political Report: Toss-up

RealClearPolitics: Manchin +9.3 points

FiveThirtyEight: Manchin 8 in 9

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin: “Professor Christine Blasey Ford deserves to be heard and Judge Kavanaugh deserves a chance to clear his name. Both have said they are willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and I hope they will be given the opportunity to do that as quickly as possible.”

Republican state AG Patrick Morrisey: “I have full confidence in the Senate Judiciary Committee and President Trump’s team to handle these allegations in an appropriate and timely manner, allowing both sides to be heard. It is disappointing, however, that Senate Democrats held this information for weeks only to drop it on the eve of the Judiciary Committee vote. The allegations should absolutely be taken seriously, but Senate Democrats have done a disservice to the accused, the accuser, and the American people, by politically waiting until the 11th hour to bring forward these allegations.”

Nevada

Cook Political Report: Toss-up

RealClearPolitics: Rosen +0.7 points

FiveThirtyEight: Rosen 3 in 5

Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen: “Dr. Ford’s account is credible, it should be taken seriously, and I agree with the bipartisan calls for an immediate and thorough investigation before moving forward. If Senator Heller still has ‘no reservations’ about confirming Judge Kavanaugh, he isn’t listening to Nevadans.”

Republican Sen. Dean Heller: No public comment yet.

Arizona

Cook Political Report: Toss-up

RealClearPolitics: Sinema +1.5 points

FiveThirtyEight: Sinema 7 in 10

Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema: “The allegation is concerning and the Senate should conduct a thorough investigation before voting. Judicial nominations, especially to the highest court in the U.S., should be carefully vetted and judged without partisanship.”

Republican Rep. Martha McSally: “This is a very serious allegation. Senator Grassley said he’s reaching out to both parties for more information, and Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford have said they are willing to provide testimony on this matter. That is a sensible way forward.”

Tennessee

Cook Political Report: Toss-up

RealClearPolitics: Tie

FiveThirtyEight: Blackburn 5 in 8

Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn: “Dr. Ford should testify under oath, and Senator Grassley should proceed with the vote as scheduled. Chuck Schumer has bought and paid for Phil Bredesen’s campaign. Chuck Schumer is telling the Democrats to delay while they attempt an 11th hour smear of Judge Kavanaugh, and Phil Bredesen is already doing what he’s told to do.”

Former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen: “Dr. Christine Blasey Ford should be heard. If U.S senators are not going to give a careful and thorough consideration of Supreme Court nominees, then I don’t know what they think their job is.”

Minnesota

Cook Political Report: Lean Dem

RealClearPolitics: Smith +6.7 points

FiveThirtyEight: Smith 9 in 10

Democratic Sen. Tina Smith: “These are very serious allegations. Both Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford have agreed to testify in front of the Judiciary Committee and that needs to happen. And we must have a full and thorough investigation before anything else can happen with this nomination.”

Republican state Sen. Karin Housley: “Every accuser deserves to be heard. I believe the Judiciary Committee should hear directly from the accuser so that all the facts can be known by the public. Tina Smith and national [D]emocrats should apply the same standard to Keith Ellison, vice-Chair of the DNC, who has been accused by two victims of horrific accounts of abuse. There should be no difference in the standards we apply to allegations of abuse or harassment, regardless of party or politics.”

Ohio

Cook Political Report: Lean Dem

RealClearPolitics: Brown +15.4 points

FiveThirtyEight: Brown 29 in 30

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown: “I agree with Senators on both sides of the aisle that the Judiciary Committee should take the time it needs to investigate.”

Republican Rep. Jim Renacci: “The allegations against Brett Kavanaugh are serious and should be thoroughly examined, and by the same standard, anyone who calls on Kavanaugh to step aside based on these allegations must also call on Sherrod Brown to resign given the substantial evidence and affidavits detailing Brown’s history of domestic violence.”

Texas

Cook Political Report: Lean GOP

RealClearPolitics: Cruz +4.5 points

FiveThirtyEight: Cruz 3 in 4

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz: “These allegations are serious and deserve to be treated with respect. Professor Ford should have a full opportunity to tell her story before the Judiciary Committee, and Judge Kavanaugh should have a full opportunity to defend himself. That hearing should be sooner, rather than later, so the committee can make the best assessment possible of the allegations.”

Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke: No public comment yet.