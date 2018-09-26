New, Anonymous Letter Accuses Kavanaugh of Physically Assaulting Woman After Night of Drinking

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Sept. 4, 2018. CHIP SOMODEVILLA/Getty Images

On the eve of Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, NBC News reports an anonymous letter outlining another allegation of physical assault against Brett Kavanaugh was sent to Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado. The letter describes a more recent instance of troubling behavior from the Supreme Court nominee, when he was in his early thirties, alleging that Kavanaugh “physically assaulted a woman he socialized with in the Washington, D.C. area in 1998 while he was inebriated,” according to NBC News. “The sender of the complaint described an evening involving her own daughter, Kavanaugh and several friends in 1998.”

The author of the letter does not appear to have been present at the time of the incident, but recounts what seems to have been relayed by her daughter, who was present.

“When they left the bar (under the influence of alcohol) they were all shocked when Brett Kavanaugh, shoved her friend up against the wall very aggressively and sexually… There were at least four witnesses including my daughter.”

“The writer of the letter provided no names but said the alleged victim was still traumatized and had decide to remain anonymous herself,” according to NBC News. During a call with Republican Senate investigators Wednesday, Kavanaugh denied the latest accusation.