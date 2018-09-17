Kavanaugh Accuser Willing to Testify Publicly About Sexual Assault Allegation

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A lawyer representing Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who has accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when the two were in high school, said on NBC’s Today show on Monday that her client was willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Is your client willing to testify before the Judiciary Committee publicly and tell this story?” -@savannahguthrie



“She is. She’s willing to do whatever it takes to get her story forth.” -Debra Katz, attorney for Kavanaugh accuser pic.twitter.com/V3BRF43nGK — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 17, 2018

Also speaking on Monday, Kellyanne Conway said in an interview on Fox & Friends that, though the White House still believed Kavanaugh to be “a man of character and integrity,” Ford should be allowed to testify and “should be heard.”

.@KellyannePolls: Woman who accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault “should not be insulted, and she should not be ignored” pic.twitter.com/5o49tWkQQK — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) September 17, 2018

The statements came a day after Ford stepped forward publicly in an interview with the Washington Post. Ford had written a confidential letter about her allegations to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who said she would honor Ford’s request for anonymity and passed the letter on to the FBI, which in turn sent a redacted version to the White House to be included in Kavanaugh’s background file. As buzz around the letter grew, Ford came to believe she would be identified by reporters, and on Sunday, she decided to come forward publicly.

In the interview, Ford alleged that in the early 1980s, at a house in suburban Maryland, Kavanaugh and a friend cornered her in a bedroom. Kavanaugh, who she said was very drunk, pinned her to a bed and groped her and grinded against her while the friend watched. Kavanaugh tried to pull off her swimsuit, she said, and when she tried to scream, he covered her mouth with his hand. She said she was able to flee when the friend jumped on them, causing enough chaos to allow her to escape.

In the aftermath of the article’s publication, some Republican figures jumped to Kavanaugh’s defense, while others—notably, Sen. Jeff Flake, who is on the Senate Judiciary Committee—called for Ford’s testimony to be heard before Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote, which is currently scheduled for Thursday.

Ford’s attorney said Monday that while her client was “willing to do whatever it takes to get her story forth,” she did not have a position on Kavanaugh’s nomination and was not politically motivated.

In a statement Monday, the White House reiterated its support for Kavanaugh. “On Friday, Judge Kavanaugh ‘categorically and unequivocally’ denied this allegation,’” a White House spokeswoman said. “This has not changed. Judge Kavanaugh and the White House both stand by that statement.”