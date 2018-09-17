The basketball-team defense is wearing thin. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Never right: Those who indict Christine Blasey Ford for not coming forward with her story before this point in Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process are missing a few things, Dahlia Lithwick writes. First, these hearings are only a sprint because the Republicans are making them one. Second, those who don’t want to hear Ford out would find no timing satisfactory.

Revise again: Howard Zinn is a hero to many. Sam Wineburg takes a closer look at Zinn’s beloved People’s History and finds it often sacrifices evidence to narrative.

Leave them home: Dogs in the office! Who wouldn’t like that? Alison Green has heard from many workers who have been made miserable by their offices’ pro-canine policies.

For fun: Queer Eyes, ranked by power.

JVN, of course,

Rebecca