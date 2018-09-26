A staff member places nameplates during preparations for the hearing with Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Things to look into: Here are two matters for authorities to investigate. First, the new accusations against Brett Kavanaugh and his circle of high school friends made by Julie Swetnick; they are serious enough, Mark Joseph Stern writes, that the state of Maryland should be compelled to look into them. Second, the general pattern of Kavanaugh’s drinking, which, Will Saletan writes, is highly relevant to his history of sexual misconduct.

A father of daughters: Kavanaugh’s total lack of care for women who aren’t in his social circle, coupled with a tenderness for the ones who are, says something bigger about the nominee’s approach to his job, Dahlia Lithwick writes. For him, inconvenient women don’t matter.

Poison fruit: Apple News has given websites (including Slate!) a big jump in readership recently. But those clicks haven’t translated into money. Will Oremus investigates.

For fun: Are dog booties a rip-off?

Get used to them,

Rebecca