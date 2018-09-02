Trump’s Apparent Response to Criticism at McCain Funeral: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

President Donald Trump arrives at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on August 31, 2018. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

President Donald Trump wasn’t actually ever named at John McCain’s memorial Saturday, but the solemn Washington event was clearly marked by his absence. Several of the speakers at the Washington National Cathedral uttered words that seemed to be thinly veiled criticisms of Trump as the whole memorial appeared to be designed as a repudiation of his presidency.

The president was pointedly not invited to the memorial service and he spent much of the day golfing. But late in the afternoon he wrote a tweet that appeared to be a response to all the not-so-subtle criticism he received at McCain’s memorial service: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

That tweet appeared to be particularly directed as a response to Meghan McCain’s eulogy for her father considering she directly mentioned Trump’s campaign slogan. “The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great,” she said to applause.

Meghan McCain: "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great." pic.twitter.com/2QdNcDCuM8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 1, 2018

Trump’s tweet came after his allies became angry at the tone of McCain’s memorial service that ultimately “deepened the hostility between the city’s establishment and the outsider in the White House,” notes Politico.

Trump sent out a total of 16 tweets on Saturday. None of them mentioned McCain.