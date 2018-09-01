Meghan McCain Sends Clear Anti-Trump Message in Emotional Eulogy of Her Father

Meghan McCain, daughter of Senator John McCain, speaks during a memorial service for her father at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

Meghan McCain paid tribute to her father in an emotional speech at the Washington Cathedral Saturday that served as a rare display of partisan unity in a town marked by divisions. Shortly after she started speaking, John McCain’s daughter made a clear reference to the notable absence in the room — President Donald Trump. As everyone knows by now, McCain did not want Trump to attend his funeral and his daughter made clear why on Saturday, sending some not-so-subtle digs at the president during her eulogy.

“We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness—the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served,” McCain said as she choked back tears. “He was a great fire who burned bright.”

Meghan McCain says her dad represents "American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served" pic.twitter.com/LDcRk3vfQj — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 1, 2018

In the most pointed message toward Trump, Meghan McCain said that “the America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great.” That sparked a round of applause through the Cathedral that lasted several seconds. Many were quick to point out how rare that is for a solemn memorial service. “Make no mistake: the applause ringing out at the Cathedral … is not standard,” wrote The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser. “Never heard applause at a funeral here before.”

Meghan McCain: "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great." pic.twitter.com/2QdNcDCuM8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 1, 2018

Make no mistake: the applause ringing out at the Cathedral when Meghan McCain says 'America has no need to be made great again because America was always great' is not standard. Never heard applause at a funeral here before. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) September 1, 2018

Meghan McCain focused much of her speech on the softer side of John McCain. “The best of John McCain, the greatest of his titles and the most important of his roles, was as a father,” she said. “Imagine the distinguished statesman who counseled presidents and the powerful singing with his little girl.”

"We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness. The real thing — not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly..."



Speaking through tears, Meghan McCain delivers an emotional tribute to her father https://t.co/i6KqCPbjVM pic.twitter.com/44d3Regwha — CNN (@CNN) September 1, 2018

A day earlier, social media lit up with people saying that it sure looked like Meghan McCain gave Vice President Mike Pence some serious side eye as he spoke at her father’s memorial ceremony Friday. “I feel like Meghan McCain is trying to set Pence on fire with her mind,” wrote one Twitter user.

Did Meghan McCain throw side-eye at Pence when he mentioned Trump? Twitter says yes https://t.co/ebBeVBhUk2 pic.twitter.com/VefgjxgXgb — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) August 31, 2018

Pence: Blah blah blah ... pious bs pious bs pious bs .... blah blah



Meghan McCain: Nope. pic.twitter.com/Lr83ymsQSV — Red State Blue JC (@JanUnhinged) August 31, 2018

I feel like Meghan McCain is trying to set Pence on fire with her mind. pic.twitter.com/r9ZfSkVNq6 — Kaore Bonell (@Kaore) August 31, 2018