Video Shows George W. Bush Slipping Candy to Michelle Obama at McCain’s Funeral

Former President George W. Bush slips a piece of candy to former first lady Michelle Obama during a memorial service for John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 1, 2018.

We already knew that former president George W. Bush and former first lady Michelle Obama have managed to strike an unexpected friendship. After all, who can forget the now-iconic photo of the two hugging at the dedication ceremony for the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture in 2016?

1st Lady Michelle Obama hugs Pres. George W.Bush at opening of @NMAAHC I was there for 1 of museums chief sponsors @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/XWw41G5nHO — kennerly (@kennerly) September 24, 2016

At John McCain’s memorial Saturday, the pair shared yet another cute moment. During former Sen. Joe Lieberman’s eulogy to McCain, cameras caught Bush as he grabs a piece of candy—some reports say it was a mint but that isn’t entirely clear from the video—from his wife and passed it to Michelle Obama. “Thank you,” the former first lady mouths with a smile as former President Barack Obama and former first lady Laura Bush look on and smile.

In a 2017 interview with People, Bush talked about the unlikely friendship. “She kind of likes my sense of humor. Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like,” Bush said. The former president explained the two often sit next to each other at events and she appears to appreciate the way he tries to keep things lighthearted. “I can’t remember where else I’ve sat next to her, but I probably have a few wise cracks and she seemed to like it okay,” Bush said. “I needle her a little bit and around her, I’m fairly lighthearted … we just took to each other.”

Randomly really enjoying the George Bush & Michelle Obama friendship pic.twitter.com/PKlDjPGjDy — Mike T (@majtague) September 26, 2016

Needless to say, users on social media went wild over the candy-slipping video. “I’d like to think that moments like this between W. Bush and Michelle Obama are what McCain was hoping for,” wrote one.

I'd like to think that moments like this between W. Bush and Michelle Obama are what McCain was hoping for. pic.twitter.com/vYE3A46Ity — Brenna Williams (@brennawilliams) September 1, 2018

Seeing George Bush smuggle a piece of candy from his wife Laura to Michelle Obama while trying to be discreet gives me faith in the future of our Republic. pic.twitter.com/NskEaNFqMq — Ray [REDACTED] ⚡️ (@RayRedacted) September 1, 2018