As Washington Mourns McCain, Trump Tweets Attacks Against Media, Canada, and FBI

While former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton gathered with thousands of others at the Washington National Cathedral Saturday to pay their respects to John McCain, President Donald Trump was busy hate-tweeting.
The president, whom McCain didn’t want at the funeral, made no mention of the late senator and war hero in any of his Saturday tweets. Instead, the commander in chief sent out a series of disjointed messages, criticizing the news media, Canada, the FBI, and the Justice Department, to name a few of the main targets that were in the president’s sights Saturday.
Trump began his hate-tweetstorm Saturday morning with an attack on the news media. Coincidentally, all the cable news channels were just starting out their pretty much blanket coverage of McCain’s funeral.
The president went on to criticize Canada for its stance on NAFTA, accusing the neighbor to the north of having “taken advantage of our Country for many years!” Trump later returned to the issue a few tweets later. As luminaries were delivering eulogies for McCain, Trump insisted there was no reason to “keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal.” The president warned that if anyone tried to block his efforts, he would “simply terminate NAFTA entirely,” describing it as “one of the WORST Trade Deals ever made.”
In the middle of his anti-Canada screed, the president went into a criticism of the FBI and Department of Justice that involved a confusing focus on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The tweets were based on a Friday night appearance on Fox News by Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch.
The commander in chief then went on to play victim of the “Fake Dossier” and blast Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama while he was at it. The president quoted a conservative commentator who accused Trump’s predecessor of violating Trump’s privacy to spy on him, accusing Obama of running “a police state.”
Trump left the White House at 10:30 a.m. to go to his golf club in Virginia.
