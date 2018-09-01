As Washington Mourns McCain, Trump Tweets Attacks Against Media, Canada, and FBI

An armored vehicle arrives with President Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club September 1, 2018 in Sterling, Virginia. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

While former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton gathered with thousands of others at the Washington National Cathedral Saturday to pay their respects to John McCain, President Donald Trump was busy hate-tweeting.

The president, whom McCain didn’t want at the funeral, made no mention of the late senator and war hero in any of his Saturday tweets. Instead, the commander in chief sent out a series of disjointed messages, criticizing the news media, Canada, the FBI, and the Justice Department, to name a few of the main targets that were in the president’s sights Saturday.

Trump began his hate-tweetstorm Saturday morning with an attack on the news media. Coincidentally, all the cable news channels were just starting out their pretty much blanket coverage of McCain’s funeral.

“I think today what has happened is that news reporting has become part of the adversary system.” Alan Dershowitz It has become tainted and corrupt! DJT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

The president went on to criticize Canada for its stance on NAFTA, accusing the neighbor to the north of having “taken advantage of our Country for many years!” Trump later returned to the issue a few tweets later. As luminaries were delivering eulogies for McCain, Trump insisted there was no reason to “keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal.” The president warned that if anyone tried to block his efforts, he would “simply terminate NAFTA entirely,” describing it as “one of the WORST Trade Deals ever made.”

I love Canada, but they’ve taken advantage of our Country for many years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal. If we don’t make a fair deal for the U.S. after decades of abuse, Canada will be out. Congress should not interfere w/ these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

....Remember, NAFTA was one of the WORST Trade Deals ever made. The U.S. lost thousands of businesses and millions of jobs. We were far better off before NAFTA - should never have been signed. Even the Vat Tax was not accounted for. We make new deal or go back to pre-NAFTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

In the middle of his anti-Canada screed, the president went into a criticism of the FBI and Department of Justice that involved a confusing focus on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The tweets were based on a Friday night appearance on Fox News by Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch.

Report: There were no FISA hearings held over Spy documents.”It is astonishing that the FISA courts couldn’t hold hearings on Spy Warrants targeting Donald Trump. It isn’t about Carter Page, it’s about the Trump Campaign. You’ve got corruption at the DOJ & FBI. The leadership.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

....of the DOJ & FBI are completely out to lunch in terms of exposing and holding those accountable who are responsible for that corruption.” @TomFitton @JudicialWatch — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

The commander in chief then went on to play victim of the “Fake Dossier” and blast Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama while he was at it. The president quoted a conservative commentator who accused Trump’s predecessor of violating Trump’s privacy to spy on him, accusing Obama of running “a police state.”

“You have a Fake Dossier, gathered by Steele, paid by the Clinton team to get information on Trump. The Dossier is Fake, nothing in it has been verified. It then filters into our American court system in order to spy on Barrack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s political opponent...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

....Donald Trump, and now we find out that there wasn’t even a hearing - that Donald Trump’s 4th Amendment right to privacy was signed away...and someone in there is swearing that this stuff is true, when it wasn’t? This is the scandal here - a police state.” Dan Bongino — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

Trump left the White House at 10:30 a.m. to go to his golf club in Virginia.