Satellite image of Hurricane Florence provided by NOAA on September 12, 2018. Handout/Getty Images

After Hurricane Florence expanded Tuesday into a behemoth throwing out powerful hurricane winds 70 miles from its center, forecasters on Wednesday began to warn of record rainfalls, tsunami-like storm surges, and a revised path that could curve downward and bring perilous rains and winds as far south as Georgia, which has declared a state of emergency.

A look at Category 4 #Florence on Wednesday morning and its well-defined eye. The clouds on its western periphery are just starting to sneak ashore the NC Outer Banks. #CalmBeforeTheStorm pic.twitter.com/wpI1LnduJI — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) September 12, 2018

The revised predictions came after Florence, still a Category 4 storm, decelerated dramatically overnight, possibly signaling some good news about wind speeds but threatening to stall dangerously long—24 hours or more—after it hits, with the potential to drop as much as 40 inches of rain in isolated parts of the Carolinas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The tropical cyclone-related rainfall records for the Southeast since 1950. 1870-1949 rain data do not reveal wetter storms for the Carolinas. As 40" local amounts are possible from Florence, the rain forecast is beyond what has been previously seen/witnessed for the Carolinas. pic.twitter.com/BmVZQnZvhj — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) September 12, 2018

This is what a stalled Major Hurricane will feel like in #Wilmington, NC.

62 Straight hours of Tropical Storm Gusts

24 Straight hours of Hurricane Gusts

That is a LONG time to be in a safe room by yourself let alone with pets and family!!! pic.twitter.com/GNULiccsOw — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) September 12, 2018

The flooding could turn perilous, drenching low-level coastal areas and shearing off slabs of earth in Appalachia and other hilly areas unprepared for such rain. According to USA Today, Florence is predicted drop 10 trillion gallons of water on the Carolinas.

Forecasters also continued to warn of increasingly high storm surge, which could reach 9 feet at its peak. Those among the more than 1.5 million people ordered to evacuate coastal areas who choose to stay risk not just winds that can pull down trees or cripple structures but also a storm surge that could place dry land under 10 feet of water.

Out at sea, the hurricane has whipped up impressively high waves reaching up to 83 feet, and astronauts and meteorologists marveled at the storm’s size.

Watch out, America! #HurricaneFlorence is so enormous, we could only capture her with a super wide-angle lens from the @Space_Station, 400 km directly above the eye. Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you. #Horizons pic.twitter.com/ovZozsncfh — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) September 12, 2018

#HurricaneFlorence is very large and incredibly dangerous.



✅Follow local evacuation orders!

✅Prepare for life-threatening, catastrophic flooding over portions of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic states late this week into early next week. pic.twitter.com/IWlJYKOZBS — NWS (@NWS) September 12, 2018

Today's sunrise over the eye of Category 4 #HurricaneFlorence, seen from #GOESEast. #Florence is currently 530 miles southeast of Cape Fear, NC with sustained winds of 130 mph. Latest updates: https://t.co/W96uhxGMGa pic.twitter.com/Iw1J8HXKXi — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 12, 2018

Florence, which could hit the East Coast as a Category 4 or strong 3 hurricane, is still expected to be the most dangerous and intense storm to hit the region in decades. North Carolina remains the most threatened by the storm, but Florence is expected to curve south after an extended battering of the state, dumping heavy rains on South Carolina. Meteorologists are predicting that for the Carolina coast, it will be “the storm of a lifetime.” The hurricane is less than 48 hours from making landfall.