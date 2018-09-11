In this NASA photo taken by astronaut Ricky Arnold from the International Space Station on September 10, 2018, Hurricane Florence heads toward the U.S. East Coast. NASA/Getty Images

As the threatening Category 4 Hurricane Florence barrels toward the southern East Coast, more than a million people are expected to evacuate, some of them under mandatory orders put in place by officials in the North and South Carolina and Virginia.

Millions of others are preparing for the rains and winds of what some are predicting to be the worst hurricane to hit the Carolinas since Hazel in 1954. After gathering strength at an astonishing rate Monday, the hurricane slowed slightly by Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center, but it remained a powerful Category 4 storm and is projected to build up strength as it passes over warm coastal waters, possibly reaching the most extreme status of a Category 5 hurricane.

We're used to seeing this type of spectacular imagery of mesovortices (typical of very intense tropical cyclones) spinning in the eye of W Pacific super typhoons; in the Atlantic and at this latitude not so much — a visual testament to how exceptional the threat from #Florence is pic.twitter.com/ip868l0jlJ — Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) September 10, 2018

The storm is not expected to hit until Thursday night, but it will be preceded by powerful winds and dangerous storm surges. The danger will not pass once it slams the coast, however: the threat to inland areas might be higher than coastal areas, as Florence is predicted to linger, dropping vast quantities of rain in areas ill equipped for it and triggering flash floods and possibly mudslides.

Don't concentrate on the exact forecast track of Hurricane #Florence. Significant effects will extend outside the cone, and will arrive at the coast sooner than the eye. For more information about impacts at your specific location, go to https://t.co/SiZo8ozBbn pic.twitter.com/EXWr4Cb4NC — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2018

South Carolina has ordered the state’s coastline to evacuate starting Tuesday afternoon, and Virginia has ordered the same for its low-lying coastal areas. Some coastal counties in North Carolina are also evacuating.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a large swath of the affected area will be deluged by more than 10 inches of rain, and some places could see as much as 30. Like Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Florence is expected to drench inland areas as it stalls, but the threat of a heavy rainfall is more worrisome in the hilly areas on the western end of Florence’s path than the flat terrain of Texas.

Hurricane #Florence is not just a threat to the coast. Very heavy, prolonged rainfall is expected over a large portion of the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic. Here is the latest 7 day rainfall forecast from @NWSWPC. pic.twitter.com/HVMCOMDQIr — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2018

While meteorologists typically resist tying a single extreme storm to climate change, rising sea levels promise to make storm surges higher and more costly, and warmer waters fuel more powerful hurricanes. Florence is considered an abnormally powerful for a hurricane so far north.

There are currently two other major storms churning in the Atlantic as the hurricane season reaches its peak. Isaac, downgraded to a tropical storm, may either build back up to a Category 1 hurricane or be torn apart by wind shear as it heads toward the Caribbean. Hurricane Helene, much farther east, is projected to spin upward toward Europe. In the Pacific, Hurricane Olivia was downgraded to a tropical storm. It is expected to hit Hawaii late Tuesday or early Wednesday.