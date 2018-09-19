A prison van transporting Malaysian national Khaw Kim-sun leaves the High Court in Hong Kong on August 23, 2018. Philip Fong/Getty Images

A professor in a high-profile murder trial in Hong Kong has been found guilty of murdering his wife and daughter by poisoning them with a carbon monoxide-filled yoga ball.

On Wednesday, a jury concluded that Khaw Kim-sun, an anesthesiology professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, had intentionally placed the deadly yoga ball in the car three years ago, killing his wife, Wong Siew-fing, 47, and daughter Lily Li-ling Khaw, 16. Khaw, 53, had been having an affair with a student at the time.

According to the New York Times, Khaw and the student had been working on an experiment to test the effect of carbon monoxide on rabbits at the time. He was seen filling two yoga balls with the lethal gas, and one of the balls was found, still inflated, under his desk, according to the Times.

He later told the police he had brought one yoga ball home to kill rats in his house. He argued that his daughter, aware of its deadliness, used it to kill herself. His defense attorney argued in court that the pressure she had been under academically drove her to suicide. Prosecutors, who argued that the whole experiment had been a cover-up and that Khaw stood to inherit his wife’s share of several properties, called it cold-blooded murder, and the jury agreed.

The 21-day trial captivated Hong Kong as details of the family’s personal lives were aired in the courtroom. The maid testified to the strained relationship between the husband and wife, the latter of whom was aware of the former’s affair. Khaw’s eldest daughter, May-ling Khaw, 22, portrayed her father as a heartbroken man but also as one who pushed her and her siblings academically to the point of suicidal thoughts. Her two younger siblings showed up to support their father, according to the South China Morning Post.

Prosecutors, who maintained Khaw had plotted to free himself of his wife, said they believed it was unlikely he wanted to kill his daughter. He allegedly told her to stay at home to complete her homework, according to the BBC. Khaw was sentenced to life in prison.