Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Blasts Trump for Tweet About Obama’s “57 States” Blooper

George T. Conway III, husband of White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, attends the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway, harshly—and directly—criticized the president on Twitter after the commander in chief mocked his predecessor for a decade-old blooper. It all started when President Donald Trump criticized Obama for a comment he made at a 2008 rally that he had been to “57 states” while on the campaign trail.

“When President Obama said that he has been to ‘57 States,’ very little mention in Fake News Media. Can you imagine if I said that…story of the year!” Trump had written in a tweet. And it wasn’t a lie. Obama really did say that.

When President Obama said that he has been to “57 States,” very little mention in Fake News Media. Can you imagine if I said that...story of the year! @IngrahamAngle — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2018

“It is wonderful to be back in Oregon. Over the last 15 months, we’ve traveled to every corner of the United States. I’ve now been in 57 states,” Obama said in May 2008. I think one left to go. Alaska and Hawaii, I was not allowed to go to even though I really wanted to visit, but my staff would not justify it.” The video of the comment shows people burst out laughing when he said it—and Obama himself recognized his error shortly afterward. At another campaign stop he talked to reporters and said he was concerned he misstated the number of people who had died in a cyclone in Burma. “I hope I said 100,000 people the first time instead of 100 million. I understand I said there were 57 states today. It’s a sign that my numeracy is getting a little, uh…” Obama said before an aide cut him off.

George Conway took to Twitter to blast Trump for his tweet, writing there is a “huge difference” between what Obama quickly recognized was an error and Trump’s “ceaseless, shameless, and witless prevarication on virtually all topics, large and small.” He has since pinned that tweet.

Needless to say, there’s a huge difference between an isolated slip of the tongue and ceaseless, shameless, and witless prevarication on virtually all topics, large and small. https://t.co/mvV8cgZLyp — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 15, 2018

George Conway’s tweet came mere days after he shared a number of tweets about polls showing Trump with a low approval rating. He also shared the now-infamous anonymous op-ed published in the New York Times.

Last month, the Washington Post profiled Kellyanne Conway and her husband in a piece that seemed to make it pretty clear she is not a fan of her husband’s constant desire to tweet against her boss. “It is disrespectful, it’s a violation of basic decency, certainly, if not marital vows,” she said, although she asked that quote to be attributed to “a person familiar with their relationship.” The reporter refused, saying they were on the record. “Well, people do see it this way,” she said. “People do see it that way, I don’t say I do, but people see it that way.” Clearly, her work in the administration has caused tensions in their marriage at the very least. “I feel there’s a part of him that thinks I chose Donald Trump over him,” she said. “Which is ridiculous. One is my work and one is my marriage.”