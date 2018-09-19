Sen. Jeff Flake Calls Donald Trump Jr.’s Joke About Brett Kavanaugh’s Accuser “Sickening”

Jeff Flake during Judiciary Committee testimony on Sept. 4. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. is, unofficially, his father’s liaison to crude, internet-based “alt-right” Trump supporters. In this role, he made the following Instagram post about the letter that Christine Blasey Ford sent to Sen. Dianne Feinstein accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school:*

Ha ha ha!

One person who’s not amused is Republican Sen. Jeff Flake:

This is sickening. No one should make light of this situation. pic.twitter.com/G7rlT3IKTQ — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) September 19, 2018

Flake is still probably going to vote to confirm Kavanaugh if Ford doesn’t agree to the Republican-led Judiciary Committee’s request that she appear at a hastily scheduled hearing that won’t involve an impartial outside investigation into her allegation. So he is not necessarily taking the strongest position in defense of sexual assault victims here. But sometimes, here in Crazytown (gestures at all of America), it’s refreshing to hear someone speak the obvious truth.

*Correction, Sept. 19, 2018: This post originally misspelled Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s first name.