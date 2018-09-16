FEMA Will Test a System That Would Allow Trump to Text Directly to Your Phone

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Congressional Medal of Honor Society reception at the East Room of the White House September 12, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

If you feel like you don’t hear enough from President Donald Trump, fear not. The president may soon have a new way to communicate directly with you—and there’s nothing you can do about it. On Thursday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will carry out its first test of a system that would allow the president to send a message directly to most U.S. mobile phones. “The EAS is a national public warning system that provides the president with the communications capability to address the nation during a national emergency,” explained FEMA on its website.

During the test, which is scheduled to take place Thursday at 2:18 p.m., cellphone users could receive a message with a header that reads “Presidential Alert.” The message will make it clear it’s a test. No one can opt out from the system.

Although some immediately raised concern that a president like Trump could use the system for his own purposes, experts assured there is nothing to worry about. A 2015 law makes clear that the “system shall not be used to transmit a message that does not relate to a natural disaster, act of terrorism, or other man-made disaster or threat to public safety.” But it is up to the president to determine when the alerts are to be used.

UCLA communications professor Tim Groeling told NBC there was no reason to think the system would be abused, noting that “broadcast-based emergency alert systems … have remained professional and impartial over decades.” Others, however, aren’t so certain. “I’m not sure that the system would protect us from rogue announcements by a president who has exhibited the kind of behavior President Trump has over the last two years,” Irwin Redlener, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University, told Vox. “I personally would not give this microphone to Donald Trump.”

Even without Trump though, the alert system has not proven to be infallible. In January, Hawaii was sent into a state of panic when there was a false alert about a missile attack that went uncorrected for 38 harrowing minutes.