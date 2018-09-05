Plane From Dubai Quarantined at JFK After Reportedly Massive Outbreak of Sickness, but It’s Probably Nothing

Yikes, via a local NBC affiliate in New York:
A plane landing at John F. Kennedy airport has been quarantined after about 100 passengers reported feeling sick on board the flight, airport sources say.
The good news, such as it is, is that the plane—Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai—carried some 500 passengers in total, so we are not necessarily dealing with a totally unstoppable super-virus. CBS, in fact, is reporting that “Emirates’ home office has told U.S. officials it believes this incident was caused by food poisoning” and that there are only 10 sick passengers, not 100:
Centers for Disease Control staff are said to be investigating the situation; we’ll update this post when a clearer picture of how many people were affected emerges.